Foggy Start For Florida Then Lots Of Sun Saturday

Saturday starts with patchy fog, but that will give way to good sun, a few clouds, and maybe a stray east coast shower. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-70s, but a few locations could reach the upper 70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday will be breezy with good sun and a few clouds. Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday will feature sunny skies. and a warm breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast and the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of suj and a few clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.