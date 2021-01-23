Home Weather Foggy Start For Florida Then Lots Of Sun Saturday

Foggy Start For Florida Then Lots Of Sun Saturday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday starts with patchy fog, but that will give way to good sun, a few clouds, and maybe a stray east coast shower.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-70s, but a few locations could reach the upper 70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday will be breezy with good sun and a few clouds.  Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday will feature sunny skies. and a warm breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast and the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of suj and a few clouds.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

 

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR