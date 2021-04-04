Floridians Will Be Hopping Over Sundays Weather

Easter Sunday will feature plenty of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds (and maybe a quick shower in spots) on a brisk breeze in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Monday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be another mostly sunny day with a nice ocean breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun along the Gulf coast and good sun with a few clouds in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.