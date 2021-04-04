Home Weather Floridians Will Be Hopping Over Sundays Weather

Floridians Will Be Hopping Over Sundays Weather

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Easter Sunday will feature plenty of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds (and maybe a quick shower in spots) on a brisk breeze in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Monday afternoon.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be another mostly sunny day with a nice ocean breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun along the Gulf coast and good sun with a few clouds in the east coast metro area.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

