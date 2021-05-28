Floridians Ask “What Rainy Season?”

Friday will be another sunny day in South Florida, as the rainy season is late in arriving this year. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring lots of sun and a gentle breeze along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will start the long weekend with good sun, a few clouds, and a chance of mid to late afternoon showers in spots. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s, but a few locations could hit 90 degrees.

Sunday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds during most of the day, with the chance of a few showers and storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Memorial Day will be mostly sunny for much of the day, but look for mid to late afternoon showers and storms to develop. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms to kick off the month of June (and the rainy season). Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The tropics remain quiet and should stay that way during the holiday weekend.