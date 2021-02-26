Home Weather Florida’s Weather Will Be Near Perfect Friday

Florida’s Weather Will Be Near Perfect Friday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday’s forecast is just about perfect, with lots of sun, a few clouds on a nice ocean breeze, and only the chance of a stray east coast shower.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will be sunny with a brisk breeze which will be quite gusty near the Atlantic coast.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will bring breezy conditions and lots of sun.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature plenty of sun and a brisk ocean breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s again.

Tuesday’s forecast depends on where a possible cold front will stall out.  For now, we’ll say to look for a mix of sun and clouds, along with highs in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR