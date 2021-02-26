Florida’s Weather Will Be Near Perfect Friday

Friday’s forecast is just about perfect, with lots of sun, a few clouds on a nice ocean breeze, and only the chance of a stray east coast shower. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be sunny with a brisk breeze which will be quite gusty near the Atlantic coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will bring breezy conditions and lots of sun. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature plenty of sun and a brisk ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s again.

Tuesday’s forecast depends on where a possible cold front will stall out. For now, we’ll say to look for a mix of sun and clouds, along with highs in the low 80s.