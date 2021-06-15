Florida’s Weather Forecast Is For Continued Sun And Storms; Tropics Get Busier

Tuesday features a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the morning, followed by periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Look for a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will be another day of clouds, showers, and storms on an ocean breeze. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature hazy sun and a few clouds and showers in the east coast metro area as Saharan dust filters in. The Gulf coast will see plenty of clouds with periods of showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees.

We’re watching several features in the tropics. A low off the North Carolina coast has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm. But it won’t be around long as it moves quickly to the northeast into colder waters. The low in the Bay of Campeche has a medium chance of developing during the next 5 days. We’ll keep an eye on this feature as it moves slowly northward into the central Gulf of Mexico. Finally, a wave off the African coast has a low chance of development during the next 5 days, when it will encounter hostile conditions.