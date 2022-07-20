Florida’s Primary Is Around The Corner: What You Should Know For Voter Registration

By Imani Thomas, Florida Phoenix

With the Florida primary election soon underway, it’s time for readers to get serious and know some key things to ensure Floridians are registered and can vote.

First and foremost: Make sure your registration is up to date. The deadline to register and update party affiliation for the August 23, 2022 primary election is July 25. That’s just a few days away.

Various Florida counties are reminding residents about the upcoming election.

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley put out a statement encouraging voters to check their status as soon as possible.

“I encourage all eligible Leon County residents who wish to participate in the Primary Election to register to vote or update their voter registration record now,” Earley said. “Voters have several options to register in Leon County, and my office will stay open late on July 25th to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to register or change their political party affiliation.”

Before you register to vote you have to make sure you are a citizen of the United States of America, be a Florida resident, and be at least 18 years old (you may pre-register to vote if you are 16), according to the Florida Division of Elections. In addition, you must not have been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored, and not have been convicted of a felony without your voting rights having been restored.

(A lawful permanent resident, commonly referred to as a “green card holder,” does not have the right to register or vote in Florida.)

If you need to update your registration or you need to update any information on your voter registration record, you can submit a change using several options available.

In Florida you can register at these locations:

Public librariesPublic assistance officesArmed forces recruitment officesCenters for independent livingOffices serving people with disabilitiesThird Party voter registration organizations

Mail-in ballots in Florida have already been sent out, however, voters have until Aug. 13 to sign up to receive a mail-in ballot for the primary. Mail-in ballots have to be received at elections offices by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 23.

The last day to register for the Florida primary election is Monday, July 25, by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

