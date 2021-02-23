Home Weather Florida’s Gulf Coast Clouds, East Coast Sun and Showers

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features lots of early clouds along the Gulf coast, followed by slow clearing in the afternoon.  The east coast metro area will be mostly sunny in the morning, but showers will move in during the afternoon.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains through the evening along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be sunny and a bit cooler as a front moves through our area.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Thursday will be another sunny day.  Look for an ocean breeze along the east coast.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will feature lots of sun.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will continue our streak of sunny days.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s again.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

