Florida’s Gulf Coast Clouds, East Coast Sun and Showers

Tuesday features lots of early clouds along the Gulf coast, followed by slow clearing in the afternoon. The east coast metro area will be mostly sunny in the morning, but showers will move in during the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains through the evening along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be sunny and a bit cooler as a front moves through our area. Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Thursday will be another sunny day. Look for an ocean breeze along the east coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will feature lots of sun. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will continue our streak of sunny days. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s again.