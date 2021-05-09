Florida’s Forecast Calls For Lots Of Sun Mother’s Day

Mothers Day features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, a brisk ocean breeze, and a few showers (and maybe a stray storm) in the east coast metro area during the mid to late afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring plenty of sun, a few clouds, and some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies and a few clouds and showers in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be near the 90-degree mark.

Wednesday will feature more of the same — good sun, a few clouds, and afternoon showers. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for periods of showers and storms alternating with good sun. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.