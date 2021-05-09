Home Weather Florida’s Forecast Calls For Lots Of Sun Mother’s Day

Florida’s Forecast Calls For Lots Of Sun Mother’s Day

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Mothers Day features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, a brisk ocean breeze, and a few showers (and maybe a stray storm) in the east coast metro area during the mid to late afternoon.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring plenty of sun, a few clouds, and some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies and a few clouds and showers in the afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be near the 90-degree mark.

Wednesday will feature more of the same — good sun, a few clouds, and afternoon showers.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for periods of showers and storms alternating with good sun.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

