Florida Will See Plenty Of Showers And Storms Tuesday; Watching The Tropics

Tuesday features periods of sun in the morning but lots of showers, especially from the late morning onward. Some storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies during much of the morning, with periods of showers in the afternoon. Some storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature good sun in the morning and showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will start with a mostly sunny morning, followed by periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and some storms in spots. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Nicholas was just off the southern Texas coast at midday on Monday. At that time, Nicholas was about 140 miles south of Port O’Connor, Texas. Maximum sustained winds were 60 miles per hour, and Nicholas was moving north at 12 miles per hour. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Texas coast from the Mexican border to Sabine Pass. A hurricane watch is in effect for the Texas coast from Port Aransas to San Luis Pass. Nicholas will bring damaging winds, 8 to 16 inches of rain, and 2 to 5 feet of dangerous storm surge to portions of Texas. When Nicholas moves inland, it will bring flooding rains and damaging winds to eastern Texas and portions of Louisiana and Mississippi.

Elsewhere, the low a couple of hundred miles east of the Bahamas has a medium chance of developing into a depression during the next five days as it moves generally to the north. A wave in the far eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression during the next five days.