Florida Will See A Partly Cloudy And Cooler Friday

Friday features plenty of clouds, some showers at times, and a bit of sun. Highs on Friday will be in the low 70s.

Saturday will see another front move in, so look for a gusty northwest breeze along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds everywhere. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 60s along the Gulf coast and near 70 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Sunday morning will be chilly, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. The day will bring a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 60s.

Martin Luther King Day will feature a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see lots of clouds and some showers. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s.