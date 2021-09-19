Florida Will Have Sun, Showers And Storms Sunday; Eyeing The Tropics

Sunday features good sun to start, followed by periods of showers and storms — in the afternoon along the Gulf coast and from mid-morning in the east coast metro area. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees.

Monday will bring good sun in the morning and plenty of afternoon showers and storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see sun and showers in the morning with showers and storms in the afternoon in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday’s weather will be much like Monday’s — good sun and showers in the morning in the east coast metro areas, followed by afternoon showers and storms. The Gulf coast will see plenty of sun in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sun in the morning and afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see morning and showers with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Odette was a tropical storm at midday on Saturday but is on its way to transitioning into a post-tropical cyclone. At that time, Odette was about 460 south-southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia and had top winds of 45 miles per hour. Odette was moving northeast at 17 miles per hour. It is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to Newfoundland on Sunday into Monday.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the wave that was about 650 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands at midday on Saturday was on the verge of becoming our next depression. This system is expected to be near the Leeward Islands on Monday and Tuesday, and we’ll keep an eye on it. And the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of developing before encountering less favorable conditions during the next few days.