Florida Will Have Hot Sun And East Coast Showers Friday

Friday starts with lingering east coast sowers. Then the day features good sun and breezy conditions along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see mostly sunny skies and some afternoon showers with maybe a storm in spots. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and an ocean breeze, especially near the Atlantic coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Mothers Day will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while moms in the east coast metro area will see a sunny start but some afternoon showers and storms in spots. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds, and a warm and brisk breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for good sun, clouds at times, and some showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.