Florida Will Have Hazy Sun And Showers Monday

Monday features some sun and hazy conditions as Sahara dust filters into the area. Look for midday showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast and the interior will see showers and storms in the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel like the triple digits.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, along with passing showers and storms. A brisk and sometimes gusty breeze will be in place along the Atlantic coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies and a few mid to late afternoon showers and storms in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will be sunny in the morning, but some showers and storms will move in during the afternoon. Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s again.

Tropical Storm Henri was centered close to Block Island, Rhode Island late Sunday morning. At that time, Henri’s maximum sustained winds were 60 miles per hour, and the storm was moving north-northwest at 12 miles per hour. Henri is expected to produce 2 to 4 feet of storm surge flooding along the Long Island and southern New England coasts. Up to 6 inches of rain will cause significant flooding, and tropical storm-force winds extend 125 miles from the center of Henri. Dangerous conditions will remain in the region through Monday.

Elsewhere, the wave in the eastern Atlantic that we’ve been watching has a low chance of developing during the next five days.