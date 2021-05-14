Florida Will Have Clouds, Showers And Storms Today

Friday features a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be cloudy with afternoon showers and storms. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast through Monday, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a brisk breeze along the Gulf coast, but the east coast metro area will be breezy with a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring breezy conditions, a few showers, and a mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will enjoy mostly sunny skies and a brisk easterly breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature good sun, clouds at times, and some showers. Look for a strong and gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast includes mostly sunny skies with some mostly afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.