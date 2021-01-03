Florida Will Have A Foggy Start Then Warm Sun Sunday

Sunday starts with patchy fog, giving way to lots of sun and a few clouds on a warm breeze. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will see a front move in, so look for a mix of sun and clouds with some showers working their way west to east during the day. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and near 70 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday morning will be on the chilly side, with lows in the low to mid-50s. The day will be sunny with a cool northerly breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday morning lows will be mostly in the low 50s. Then we’ll see another sunny but cool day. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will start with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s, followed by lots of sun but not much of a warm-up. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid-70s.