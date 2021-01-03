Home Weather Florida Will Have A Foggy Start Then Warm Sun Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday starts with patchy fog, giving way to lots of sun and a few clouds on a warm breeze.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see a front move in, so look for a mix of sun and clouds with some showers working their way west to east during the day.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and near 70 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday morning will be on the chilly side, with lows in the low to mid-50s.  The day will be sunny with a cool northerly breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday morning lows will be mostly in the low 50s.  Then we’ll see another sunny but cool day.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will start with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s, followed by lots of sun but not much of a warm-up.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid-70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

