Florida Will Be Warm With East Coast Showers Saturday

Saturday starts with some early fog along the Gulf coast. Then the day will be sunny in western portions of South Florida, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers on a brisk breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

Valentine’s Day will bring clouds, some sun, and periods of showers. Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Presidents Day will feature lots of sun in the morning and some clouds and passing showers in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon showers and storms. Look for a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.