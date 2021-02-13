Home Weather Florida Will Be Warm With East Coast Showers Saturday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday starts with some early fog along the Gulf coast.  Then the day will be sunny in western portions of South Florida, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers on a brisk breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

Valentine’s Day will bring clouds, some sun, and periods of showers.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Presidents Day will feature lots of sun in the morning and some clouds and passing showers in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon showers and storms.  Look for a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

