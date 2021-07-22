Home Weather Florida Will Be Sunny, Steamy And Stormy Thursday

Florida Will Be Sunny, Steamy And Stormy Thursday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features lots of sun to start, with showers and storms developing during the mid to late afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Thursday will be in the humid low 90s.

Friday will be another day of good sun in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Saturday will bring widespread showers and afternoon storms alternating with periods of good sun.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with mostly afternoon showers and storms.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, we’re watching for the formation of a non-tropical low off the southeast U.S. coast this weekend.  This feature would have a low chance of developing as it lingers off the coasts of northern Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina early next week.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

