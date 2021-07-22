Florida Will Be Sunny, Steamy And Stormy Thursday

Thursday features lots of sun to start, with showers and storms developing during the mid to late afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area. Highs on Thursday will be in the humid low 90s.

Friday will be another day of good sun in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Saturday will bring widespread showers and afternoon storms alternating with periods of good sun. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with mostly afternoon showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, we’re watching for the formation of a non-tropical low off the southeast U.S. coast this weekend. This feature would have a low chance of developing as it lingers off the coasts of northern Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina early next week.