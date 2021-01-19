Home Weather Florida Will Be Sunny But Still Cool Tuesday

Florida Will Be Sunny But Still Cool Tuesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday morning lows will dip into the low to mid-50s.  The day will be sunny but still on the cool side.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be another sunny but cool January day.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 70s, with some east coast locations reaching the mid-70s.

Thursday will feature good sun and a few clouds.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will bring plenty of sun and some clouds at times.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast and the upper 70s in the east coast metro area.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

