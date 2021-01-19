Florida Will Be Sunny But Still Cool Tuesday

Tuesday morning lows will dip into the low to mid-50s. The day will be sunny but still on the cool side. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will be another sunny but cool January day. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 70s, with some east coast locations reaching the mid-70s.

Thursday will feature good sun and a few clouds. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will bring plenty of sun and some clouds at times. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast and the upper 70s in the east coast metro area.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s.