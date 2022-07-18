Florida Will Be Sunny And HOT Tuesday

Tuesday features lots of hot sun. Some Saharan dust filtering into South Florida will keep the chances of a stray shower or storm quite low. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will be sunny in the morning, with some clouds and maybe a shower or storm in spots during the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers in spots during the morning. Look for periods of showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon as the Saharan dust moves away. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will see a sunny morning and then a summertime mix of sun, showers, and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic, thankfully.