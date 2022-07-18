Home Weather Florida Will Be Sunny And HOT Tuesday

Tuesday features lots of hot sun.  Some Saharan dust filtering into South Florida will keep the chances of a stray shower or storm quite low.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will be sunny in the morning, with some clouds and maybe a shower or storm in spots during the mid to late afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers in spots during the morning.  Look for periods of showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon as the Saharan dust moves away.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will see a sunny morning and then a summertime mix of sun, showers, and storms in the mid to late afternoon.  Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of sun alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic, thankfully.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

