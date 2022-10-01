Home Weather Florida Will Be Sunny And Dry Sunday

Florida Will Be Sunny And Dry Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring sunny skies around South Florida.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will start with lots of sun in the morning in the east coast metro area, but a few clouds and showers will pop up in spots during the afternoon.  The Gulf coast will be sunny throughout the day.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun, clouds at times, and a few showers and storms.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

The remnants of Ian continue to drop heavy rain in the Mid-Atlantic region.  Elsewhere, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression during the next five days.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

