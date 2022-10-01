Florida Will Be Sunny And Dry Sunday

Sunday features a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring sunny skies around South Florida. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will start with lots of sun in the morning in the east coast metro area, but a few clouds and showers will pop up in spots during the afternoon. The Gulf coast will be sunny throughout the day. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun, clouds at times, and a few showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

The remnants of Ian continue to drop heavy rain in the Mid-Atlantic region. Elsewhere, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression during the next five days.