Florida Will Be Sunny And Breezy Tomorrow

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features lots of warm sun and a gusty and brisk breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents will be in place at the Atlantic beaches this weekend.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be breezy with lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and a warm breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature good sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and clouds at times.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

