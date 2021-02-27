Florida Will Be Sunny And Breezy Tomorrow

Saturday features lots of warm sun and a gusty and brisk breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents will be in place at the Atlantic beaches this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be breezy with lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and a warm breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature good sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and clouds at times. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.