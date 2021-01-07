Florida Will Be Sunny And A Bit Warmer Thursday

Thursday morning lows will range from the mid-50s to near 60 degrees. The day features lots of sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will be breezy as another front approaches. Look for good sun and a few clouds along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will be sunny with a chilly breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday morning will be chilly, with lows in the upper 48s to low 50s. Then we’ll see lots of sun but not much of a warm-up. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.

Monday will feature good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s.