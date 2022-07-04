Florida Will Be Stormy And Sticky Tuesday

features some sun, high humidity, and plenty of showers and storms throughout the day and into the evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs onwill be in the upper 80s at the Atlantic coast, near 90 degrees elsewhere in the east coast metro area, and in the low 90s (but feeling much hotter) along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be another day of tropical humidity and lots of showers and storms with some sun at times. Wednesday ‘s highs will be in the upper 80s along the Atlantic coast and near 90 degrees elsewhere in South Florida.

Thursday will feature a sunny morning, but showers and storms will develop during the mid to late afternoon. Thursday ‘s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.