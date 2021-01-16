Florida Will Be Cloudy And Cool Saturday

Saturday features a gusty breeze as another cold front moves in. Look for a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and plenty of sun along the Gulf coast. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Gulf coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday morning will be chilly, with lows around 50 degrees. The day will bring a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-60s.

Martin Luther King Day will feature partly cloudy skies and a cool breeze along the Gulf coast and plenty of clouds in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast and near 70 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Tuesday morning will be chilly, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the low 50s. We’ll see lots of sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze during the day. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.