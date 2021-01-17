Home Weather Florida Will Be Chilly And Cloudy Sunday

Florida Will Be Chilly And Cloudy Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features lots of clouds along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see some sun but more clouds.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Gulf coast.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s in the east coast metro area and the mid-60s along the Gulf coast.

Martin Luther King Day will be mostly sunny with a cool breeze and a few early showers.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday morning lows will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s.  Then the day will be sunny with an ocean breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds, and an ocean breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

