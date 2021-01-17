Florida Will Be Chilly And Cloudy Sunday

Sunday features lots of clouds along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see some sun but more clouds. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Gulf coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s in the east coast metro area and the mid-60s along the Gulf coast.

Martin Luther King Day will be mostly sunny with a cool breeze and a few early showers. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday morning lows will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Then the day will be sunny with an ocean breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds, and an ocean breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s.