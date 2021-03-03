Florida Will Be Breezy Wednesday

Wednesday begins with patchy fog along the Gulf Coast and in western portions of Miami-Dade and Broward. Then the day features lots of sun and a strong and gusty breeze as a front approaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday morning lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. The day will bring good sun and a cool breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday morning will see lows in the upper 50s to low 60s again. Look for lots of sun and a few clouds during the day. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will feature some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms on a gusty breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and breezy conditions. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 70s.