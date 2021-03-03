Home Weather Florida Will Be Breezy Wednesday

Florida Will Be Breezy Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday begins with patchy fog along the Gulf Coast and in western portions of Miami-Dade and Broward.  Then the day features lots of sun and a strong and gusty breeze as a front approaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday morning lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.  The day will bring good sun and a cool breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday morning will see lows in the upper 50s to low 60s again.  Look for lots of sun and a few clouds during the day.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will feature some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms on a gusty breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and breezy conditions.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

