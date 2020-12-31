Home Weather Today Will Be A Breezy End To 2020 For Florida

Today Will Be A Breezy End To 2020 For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features mostly sunny skies and a very strong breeze as 2020 comes to an end (at last).  A quick shower is possible in the east coast metro area during the day and into the evening.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains through Friday afternoon at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

New Year’s Day will be breezy and sunny, with just the chance of an east coast shower in spots.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds on a brisk breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will see some sun, more clouds, and passing showers as a front approaches.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will start on the cool side, with morning lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s.  The day will see good sun and a few clouds.  HIghs on Monday will top out in the low 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

