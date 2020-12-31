Today Will Be A Breezy End To 2020 For Florida

Thursday features mostly sunny skies and a very strong breeze as 2020 comes to an end (at last). A quick shower is possible in the east coast metro area during the day and into the evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains through Friday afternoon at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

New Year’s Day will be breezy and sunny, with just the chance of an east coast shower in spots. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds on a brisk breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will see some sun, more clouds, and passing showers as a front approaches. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will start on the cool side, with morning lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. The day will see good sun and a few clouds. HIghs on Monday will top out in the low 70s.