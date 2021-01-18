Home Weather Florida Weather Will Still Be Cool Monday

Martin Luther King Day starts with a few overnight showers and morning lows in the mid to upper 50s.  The Gulf coast will see good sun during the day, while clouds will linger into the afternoon in the east coast metro area.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday morning will see another front move in, so look for lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.  Then we’ll see lots of sun and an ocean breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will feature good sun and a few clouds at times.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday will bring sunny skies and maybe a cloud or two.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun once again.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

