Florida Under A Flood Watch Through Monday As We Watch The Tropics Too

Florida Under A Flood Watch Through Monday As We Watch The Tropics...

A flood watch is in effect for both the east coast metro area and the Gulf Coast through Monday evening. And we’re watching a low off the central Florida coast that will bring heavy rain, whether or not it develops into a depression.

Sunday features passing showers alternating with plenty of sun in the morning. Then look for showers and storms in the afternoon. Heavy rain and localized flooding are likely. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees.

Monday will bring additional showers and storms producing heavy rains in spots. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will be another day of showers and storms, but look for sun at times. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, a low a couple of hundred miles east of Daytona Beach shows some signs of development and could become a depression in a day or two as it drifts off the Florida coast. Whether it does or not, this feature will keep rain chances high for South Florida. We’ll keep a close eye on it.