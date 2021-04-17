Florida Senate Sets Stage To Hear Elections Bill

By The News Service of Florida Staff:

The Senate is expected Wednesday to take up a controversial elections package that would make it harder for people to vote by mail.

The proposal (SB 90), filed by Ethics and Elections Chairman Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, is one of dozens of bills listed on a schedule for a Wednesday floor session.

Baxley’s bill first would need approval Tuesday from the Senate Rules Committee before it could be taken up by the full Senate.

The bill would, in part, curtail elections supervisors’ use of ballot drop boxes; change the process for verifying mail-in ballot signatures; and make it more difficult for voters to change registrations.

Among the other bills slated for the Wednesday floor session are a measure (SB 48), sponsored by Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah, that would revamp school-vouchers programs and a measure (HB 529) that would require a moment of silence each day in public schools. That bill, filed by Rep. Randy Fine, R-Brevard County, has already been passed by the House.