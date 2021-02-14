Florida Road Trip: 12 Amazing Places to Check Out!

Going on a road trip with either friends or family has been on the bucket list of almost every one of us. Now, if you are one of those who were raised in the US, we are more than sure that discovering the home to Florida’s premier vacation on wheels is a must! Yes, we understand the excitement to check out those beautiful beaches, an amalgamation of tastes from different corners around the world, the shopping experiences, and the vibrant lifestyle.

However, what if we told you that there was something more to South Florida than just the party scenes and the laid-back vibes that offer a postcard-worthy view of the sun diving in. There are several diverse places and a generous amount of neighborhoods that you must check out while you are on a trip of a lifetime.

Florida definitely uncovers some of the best destinations that you can explore in your car. Get ready with your near and dear ones, get your car prepared.

12 Amazing Places to Check Out in Florida

The Florida Keys

One of the perfect escapes to get involved in water-based adventures, Florida Keys is your ultimate gateway to the adrenaline rush. Home to idyllic landscapes with over 1,700 islands, this location offers relaxed vibes where you can spend your day diving or snorkeling past colorful reefs. You can also embrace your evenings enjoying freshly caught seafood.

Miami

The first things that visitors picture when they hear about Miami is the action around South Beach and the lively nightlife that it offers. Interestingly, there’s more to the place. You can easily indulge yourself in a feast of flavors across different restaurants, great hydro-sports, and some world-class shopping experience. You can also explore pieces of art at Miami’s Institute of Contemporary Art.

Sanibel Island

One of Florida’s most crowded and beloved beaches, Sanibel Island, is a subtle blend of nature and laid-back attractions. The destination pleases visitors with a small-town charm, offering many chain stores and unique soul food. One of the most popular attractions of the city is its comb that runs across the shoreline, allowing visitors to get their hands on treasures that are often washed up on the beach.

Fort Myers

You should definitely try out Fort Myers if you have a thing for historic landmarks. This fantastic destination offers a perfect mix of family-friendly attractions & nature. Offering equal opportunities for shopping and fishing, Fort Myers greets you with destinations like Henry Ford and Thomas Edison winter estates. You could also match your beach vibe at the Gulf of Mexico waters around Bonita Beach.

Sarasota

Ideally, the most underrated yet appealing beaches on our list, Sarasota is one such destination that is sure to lure you with its fun-filled attractions. The city offers a unique delight of flora and fauna which can be found at Marie Selby Botanical Garden. However, if you want to get up, close, and personal with some of the fiercest creatures in Florida, you might visit the Myakka River State Park for a great and unique experience.

Stuart

Popularly known as the Sailfish Capital of the World, Stuart is one of those destinations in Florida that is nestled around the Treasure Coast present along the Atlantic Coast. Covered by wide waterways, you can get access to fishing and charter boats over here for hire. Besides, you can also enjoy its rich history around the Road to Victory Military Museum and Stuart Heritage Museum.

Fort Lauderdale

If you are a beach baby, Fort Lauderdale might be the perfect place for your visit. This iconic location offers several beach activities and is also a native of notable arts and cultural attractions. You could also visit Butterfly World to check out a collection of the largest butterfly house.

Naples

Naples is one of those iconic locations where you can show off all our exclusive travel pictures. Home to gorgeous turquoise waters, this location is also called the nature-lovers paradise. You could either soak yourself under the sun in its white sandy beaches or walk along the great Naples Pier to blend with nature. You can also enjoy some exclusive outdoor adventures, enjoy the lush vegetation and floral landscapes around Naples.

Hollywood

Want to explore the second version of Hollywood? Yes, Florida has it too! You can cycle across the street of Hollywood or visit the Anne Kolb Nature Center to explore the wild mangroves or head to the Observation Tower for a panoramic view of the place. Also, when in Florida’s Hollywood, do try out their ice-creams!

Deerfield Beach

Deerfield Beach might be the option for you if you want to explore beaches that are not laden with tourists. This beach offers you an easy pass to the ocean. Further, it has something for the outdoor lovers too as they can explore the Quiet Waters Park for experience camping, fishing, or the longest “cable ski” on the planet.

West Palm Beach

If you are a culture vulture, West Palm Beach is the place for you. The iconic location allows visitors to come across beautiful pieces of art at Norton Museum of Art or watch a live show at Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. Interestingly, West Palm Beach also offers great nightlife along its Clematis Street. Its perfect blend of nature, art, and lifestyle make it a destination worth visiting. West Palm Beach Fishing is another option for a good weekend getaway.

Delray Beach

Situated by the Atlantic Ocean coastline, Delray Beach is a hidden gem in South Florida. It offers the visitors the best of both worlds with a unique blend of laid back and urban life. Visitors can also explore outdoor adventures like kayaking, surfing, snorkeling, and sailing. Delray Beach is also home to authentic Japanese culture with its Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens.