Home Weather Florida Remains Sunny With An East Coast Breeze Today

Florida Remains Sunny With An East Coast Breeze Today

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and the chance of a stray shower in spots.  Look for a sometimes gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a warm ocean breeze and a few showers, mostly in the east coast metro area.  Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and some east coast showers at times.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with a few passing showers at times.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun, a few clouds at times, and passing showers in spots.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

By Donna Thomas, SouthFloridaReporter.com, certified Meteorologist, April 28, 2021

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR