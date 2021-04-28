Florida Remains Sunny With An East Coast Breeze Today

Wednesday features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and the chance of a stray shower in spots. Look for a sometimes gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a warm ocean breeze and a few showers, mostly in the east coast metro area. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and some east coast showers at times. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with a few passing showers at times. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun, a few clouds at times, and passing showers in spots. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.