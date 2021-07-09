Florida Panthers Hosts Special Hockey Clinic for Lighthouse of Broward Youth

The Florida Panthers recently hosted a specialized hockey clinic for approximately 20 Lighthouse of Broward youth who are blind or visually impaired. The young people, 7 to 17-year olds with no or slight levels of sight, used their hearing to shoot balls equipped with bells into the nets at BB&T Center.

“This is an all-time favorite for our kids. They just love getting out and enjoy this activity immensely,” said Ellyn Drotzer, president and CEO of Lighthouse of Broward. “We’re extremely grateful to the Florida Panthers for treating our kids to this special day.”

Lighthouse of Broward provides the leadership, services, advocacy, and resources necessary to enhance the lives

of people who are blind and visually impaired in Broward County and empower them to live independent, healthy, employed, and fulfilling lives. Its broader vision is to ensure that all Broward residents who are blind or visually impaired enjoy independence and a high quality of life through the transformative work of the Lighthouse of Broward. For more information, visit www.lhob.org or call (954) 463-4217.