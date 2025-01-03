Florida Judge Allows VR Simulation of Alleged Crime to Be Submitted as Evidence (Video)

By Matt Novak
Video courtesy of Local 10 News (WPLG)
A judge in Florida has allowed a virtual reality simulation to be submitted as evidence during a case over aggravated assault in 2023, according to Local 10 News (WPLG) in Ft. Lauderdale. And it might be the first time the defense in any criminal court hearing in the country has been permitted to introduce VR into evidence.
The question is whether Albisu’s decision to threaten those at the venue with a gun was a valid form of self-defense under Florida’s Stand-Your-Ground laws.
“We put headsets on the judge, the prosecutors, and the witness and the judge was able to see from my client’s own eyes, from his own perspective, what he faced when he was surrounded by intoxicated partygoers,” Padowitz told WPLG. “They grabbed him, and he felt at that point in time he needed to pull out his weapon to defend his own life and his property.”
This isn’t the first time an animated simulation has been introduced at trial, just the apparent first using virtual reality. Padowitz takes credit for being the first to see animation upheld as evidence in a criminal case back when he was a prosecutor in 1992.
The admittance of the VR simulation was allowed during a pre-trial hearing before a judge who will determine if the case is dismissed or goes to a jury trial. If it does go to trial, court proceedings are expected to resume in February.
Disclaimer
The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.
The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.
In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.
The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components