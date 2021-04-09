Florida Is Warmer With A Building Breeze Friday

Friday features lots of warm sun and a building ocean breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds on a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy with periods of showers and a few storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday will feature breezy conditions, lingering showers, and a mix of sun and clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies but a few east coast showers as well. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.