Home Weather Florida Is Warmer With A Building Breeze Friday

Florida Is Warmer With A Building Breeze Friday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday features lots of warm sun and a building ocean breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds on a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy with periods of showers and a few storms.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday will feature breezy conditions, lingering showers, and a mix of sun and clouds.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies but a few east coast showers as well.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR