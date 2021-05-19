Florida Is Very Breezy With Showers Today

Wednesday features some very breezy conditions around South Florida, with strong gusts near the Atlantic coast at times. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with showers (and maybe a stray storm) in the mid to late afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least through Friday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be windy and gusty with showers at times. The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and clouds, while it will be cloudy in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be another windy day in the east coast metro area, while the breeze will be brisk but not as strong along the Gulf coast. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny and breezy conditions. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies around South Florida and a brisk breeze near the Atlantic coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.