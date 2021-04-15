Florida Is Sunny And Warm Thursday

Thursday starts with patchy fog well inland. Then the day features lots of sun and a few clouds on a warm and sometimes gusty breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County Coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be another day with lots of sun. Look for a building and gusty breeze near the Atlantic Coast. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will start with some early fog. Then we’ll see lots of sun and a warm and gusty breeze. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday morning will begin with patchy fog. Then look for good sun, followed by clouds and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will feature lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.