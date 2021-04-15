Home Weather Florida Is Sunny And Warm Thursday

Florida Is Sunny And Warm Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday starts with patchy fog well inland.  Then the day features lots of sun and a few clouds on a warm and sometimes gusty breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County Coast.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be another day with lots of sun.  Look for a building and gusty breeze near the Atlantic Coast.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will start with some early fog.  Then we’ll see lots of sun and a warm and gusty breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday morning will begin with patchy fog.  Then look for good sun, followed by clouds and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will feature lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

