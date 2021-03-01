Florida Is Sunny And Warm Again Monday

Monday features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and a brisk ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through the evening. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will bring good sun and some clouds on a gentler breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be another warm and sunny day, with a few clouds on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will see a weak front move in, so look for good sun and some clouds moving in on a northwesterly breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a pleasant mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.