Florida Is Sunny And Warm Again Monday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and a brisk ocean breeze in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through the evening.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will bring good sun and some clouds on a gentler breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be another warm and sunny day, with a few clouds on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will see a weak front move in, so look for good sun and some clouds moving in on a northwesterly breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a pleasant mix of sun and clouds.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

