Florida Is Sunny And Hot Monday

Monday features lots of sun, a few clouds, and just the chance of a shower. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be sunny with an ocean breeze, which will be quite gusty in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds on the breeze. Look for breezy conditions and an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, along with an ocean breeze which will be gusty near the Atlantic coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a few east coast showers. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s again.