Florida Is Sunny And Dry Wednesday

Wednesday features lots of sun and dry conditions. Look for a sometimes gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County Coast. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be another sunny day, with a building breeze along the Gulf Coast and a warm and gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will see lots of sun and a building and sometimes gusty breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will continue our streak of sunny and warm days with a gusty breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Sunday will see the return of passing showers, along with good sun and some clouds at times. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.