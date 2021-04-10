Florida Is Sunny And Breezy Saturday

Saturday features lots of sun and a few clouds on a strong and gusty breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

Forecasting weather(wx) isn’t easy! There’s a lot of information/data that the NWS looks at in order to forecast.

Fun fact: It’s 72 degrees outside. It’s 68 degrees INSIDE at our NWS office. Apparently, we can forecast outside wx but can’t forecast inside wx. Should’ve brought our jackets!

Sunday will start with a mix of sun and clouds. Then look for periods of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, with some inland locations reaching the upper 80s.

Monday will see lingering showers and a few storms in the morning, especially in the east coast metro area. We’ll also see good sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and a gentle breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for another sunny day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s again.

The start of Atlantic hurricane season is less than two months away, and we’re seeing the first version of the seasonal forecast from Colorado State University. It calls for above average activity — 17 named storms and 8 hurricanes, with 4 of the hurricanes predicted to be category 3 or above. It’s not close to 2020’s incredible 30 named storms. But it is a reminder that we need to be prepared this year — and every year.