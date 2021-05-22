Home Weather Florida Is Still Breezy And Watching The Tropics Saturday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features a brisk and gusty ocean breeze with lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Sunday evening.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring plenty of sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see mostly sunny skies and a gusty ocean breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds in spots.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be sunny with a nice ocean breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun.  Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, the low that’s northeast of Bermuda has a high chance of becoming a subtropical depression or subtropical storm before encountering hostile conditions late on Saturday or on Sunday.  In the northwestern Gulf of Mexico, an area of disorganized showers has a medium chance of developing and will bring heavy rains to Louisiana and portions of Texas.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

