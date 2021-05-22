Florida Is Still Breezy And Watching The Tropics Saturday

Saturday features a brisk and gusty ocean breeze with lots of sun and a few clouds at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Sunday evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring plenty of sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see mostly sunny skies and a gusty ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be sunny with a nice ocean breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, the low that’s northeast of Bermuda has a high chance of becoming a subtropical depression or subtropical storm before encountering hostile conditions late on Saturday or on Sunday. In the northwestern Gulf of Mexico, an area of disorganized showers has a medium chance of developing and will bring heavy rains to Louisiana and portions of Texas.