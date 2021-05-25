Florida Is Pleasantly Sunny Tuesday

Tuesday features lots of sun and dry conditions. Look for a steady ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will be another day of sunny skies and just a few clouds at times. Sea breezes will develop during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring lots of sun, a few clouds, and sea breezes in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature plenty of sun and sea breezes developing during the afternoon hours. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for yet another sunny and mostly dry day. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s again.

The tropics are quiet right now.