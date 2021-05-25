Home Weather Florida Is Pleasantly Sunny Tuesday

Florida Is Pleasantly Sunny Tuesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features lots of sun and dry conditions.  Look for a steady ocean breeze in the east coast metro area.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be another day of sunny skies and just a few clouds at times.  Sea breezes will develop during the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring lots of sun, a few clouds, and sea breezes in the afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature plenty of sun and sea breezes developing during the afternoon hours.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for yet another sunny and mostly dry day.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s again.

The tropics are quiet right now.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

