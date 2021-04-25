Home Weather Florida Is Mostly Sunny With East Coast Showers

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features mostly sunny skies, a warm breeze, and a few afternoon showers in spots.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring lots of sun, a few clouds, and a stray shower in the east coast metro area.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun and a few clouds on a brisk and gusty breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds, and a gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds at times.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

