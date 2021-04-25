Florida Is Mostly Sunny With East Coast Showers

Sunday features mostly sunny skies, a warm breeze, and a few afternoon showers in spots. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring lots of sun, a few clouds, and a stray shower in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun and a few clouds on a brisk and gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds, and a gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.