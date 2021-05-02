Florida Is Mostly Sunny With East Coast Showers Sunday

Sunday features plenty of sun and a few clouds around South Florida. Look for a few passing east coast showers in spots. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few inland locations reaching the low 90s.

Monday will bring good sun and a few clouds on a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will see sunny skies and a gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun and a brisk ocean breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds, and passing showers and storms in spots. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.