Florida Is Mostly Sunny With East Coast Showers Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features plenty of sun and a few clouds around South Florida.  Look for a few passing east coast showers in spots.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few inland locations reaching the low 90s.

Monday will bring good sun and a few clouds on a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will see sunny skies and a gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun and a brisk ocean breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds, and passing showers and storms in spots.  Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

By Donna Thomas, SouthFloridaReporter.com, certified Meteorologist, May 2, 2021

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

