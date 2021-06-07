Home Weather Florida Is Mostly Sunny Today

Florida Is Mostly Sunny Today

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features mostly sunny skies, a gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast, and the chance of a shower or storm.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see clouds, showers, and afternoon storms return to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will remain mostly sunny and breezy with maybe a stray shower or storm.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and afternoon showers and storms.  Look for the brisk and gusty ocean breeze to continue in the east coast metro area.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will feature lots of sun, some clouds at times, and showers and storms developing in the mid to late afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with mostly afternoon showers and storms in spots.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s again.

The tropics remain quiet for now, but computer models indicate a low could form near the coast of Central America late in the workweek.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

