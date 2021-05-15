Home Weather Florida Is Mostly Sunny And Breezy Saturday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features good sun, a few clouds on a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze, and some afternoon showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast this weekend, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a few afternoon showers and storms.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see lots of sun, a few clouds on a brisk breeze, and a few showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and mostly in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature good sun, clouds at times, a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast, and some afternoon showers and storms.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

