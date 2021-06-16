Home Weather Florida Is In A Rinse And Repeat Weather Pattern While Watching The...

Florida Is In A Rinse And Repeat Weather Pattern While Watching The Tropics

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features lots of clouds and mostly afternoon storms and showers.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Thursday will be another day of clouds, storms, and showers.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will bring lots of clouds, a bit of sun at times, and periods of showers and storms.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature hazy sun, clouds at times, and a few showers with maybe a stray storm as Saharan dust moves into our area.  Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers and storms.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

In the busy tropics, Tropical Storm Bill is racing into the northern Atlantic and losing its tropical characteristics.  In the Bay of Campeche, the low we’ve been watching for the past several days has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression as it treks northward in the direction of the Texas and Louisiana coasts.  And the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of developing during the next 5 days.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

