Florida Is Hot And Sticky Wednesday

Wednesday features lots of hot sun, clouds at times, and some afternoon showers and storms in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will bring good sun, clouds at times, and passing mid to late afternoon showers and storms as a weak front approaches. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see some early showers give way to good sun and a few clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday will feature plenty of sun and an ocean breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s.