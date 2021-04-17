Florida Is Hot And Breezy Saturday

Saturday starts with some early fog well inland, followed by lots of hot sun and a building breeze in the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see some early fog again. Then look for plenty of sun, a few clouds, the chance of some east coast showers in the afternoon, and a gusty breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be cloudy with periods of showers and storms on a brisk and gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers on a gusty breeze. Some mid to late afternoon storms are possible. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and some showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.