Florida Is Hot And Breezy Saturday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday starts with some early fog well inland, followed by lots of hot sun and a building breeze in the afternoon.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see some early fog again.  Then look for plenty of sun, a few clouds, the chance of some east coast showers in the afternoon, and a gusty breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be cloudy with periods of showers and storms on a brisk and gusty breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers on a gusty breeze.  Some mid to late afternoon storms are possible.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and some showers and storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

